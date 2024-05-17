Young Sheldon spin-off: Will Missy appear in Georgie series?

Throughout tonight’s Young Sheldon series finale, you have likely seen promos for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airing this fall. There is more of this franchise coming, but how many of your favorites could appear?

Well, Iain Armitage said recently that he would be happy to return to Sheldon again if the opportunity presented itself down the road. However, Reagan Revord (who plays Missy) made it clear to TVLine that she is a little more unsure:

I mean, if Young Sheldon had gotten more seasons, I would have 10,000% signed on to do more. But now that it’s over, I’m also kind of excited to see what else is out there and try different things. Something dramatic would be a lot of fun … mean, I’m definitely going to go to the tapings. I have to go annoy Montana. I’ll be cheering on Montana and Emily from the sidelines.”

Ultimately, we do tend to think that the writers here would be interested in bringing the Missy character back for certain moments, largely because Georgie would be interested to spend some time with his sister. Meanwhile, it feels like the door is also open for Zoe Perry to return as Mary.

When could we actually hear about some guest stars?

Well, we don’t tend to think that the show is going to be filming until late in the summer and coincidentally, that’s when some of the news could start to trickle in. This show is going to be a multi-camera sitcom similar to The Big Bang Theory, and that could allow it to have a different style and sensibility at its core.

Above all else, we do hope that the show is going to be funny.

