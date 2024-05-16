Young Sheldon season 8: Why isn’t it happening at CBS?

Given that tonight marks the series finale of Young Sheldon, t makes sense to wonder the following: Why is there no season 8?

After all, on paper it is easy to look at this show ratings-wise and feel pretty confident about the fact that we are going to get more of it down the road. Why wouldn’t we, at the end of the day? Well, it’s simply a matter of the fact that ratings aren’t the only thing that matters.

From the moment that Young Sheldon was greenlit, it felt pretty clear that there was a limited shelf life to it in its current form. You could argue that you could try to continue it with the title character at Caltech, but then it becomes a completely different show and almost its own spin-off. Sheldon was always meant to move to California at a certain point in his life, right after the death of his father. While you could tweak the original Big Bang Theory canon here and there, you couldn’t make any radical changes at the end of the day. You had to roll with what was already laid out.

It is somewhat fair to argue at this point that the producers have already found their workaround for season 8 with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The spin-off is going to star Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, and even it faces some challenges when it comes to continuity. Remember for a moment here that the original show established that Georgie had to step up for everyone after George died and Sheldon moved. Can he really do that away from his mother and sister? Sure, he is still in Texas … but that’s a big state!

Anyway, we’ll wait to make too many more judgments before the spin-off actually premieres — it is set to arrive starting in September or October.

