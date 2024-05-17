Only Murders in the Building season 4: Will there be another trailer?

This week some glorious news came out about Only Murders in the Building season 4 — not only did we get a premiere date in late August, but also a new trailer full of guest stars!

At this point, there is clearly so much to be excited for and yet, there are also more questions. Take, for starters, whether we have seen all there is to see about the upcoming season.

Is another trailer going to come out between now and the premiere? In theory anything could happen, and it makes some sense to leave the door open for the possibility of that. However, at the same time let’s just say this: We would be really surprised in the event that we’ve seen just about everything we’re meant to when it comes to the show. Something more has to be coming, right? It at least seems that way!

Typically, networks and streaming services like to put out what is referred to as a “final” trailer, and we are pretty confident that something else could be coming here in July. After all, a lot of the latest Only Murders in the Building trailer was meant to just hype up some of the guest stars. We have yet to actually dive too much into the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), which does appear to be the cornerstone for the story to come. As some point along the way, there will also be a chance to see Charles, Mable, and Oliver entertain an offer to get a movie deal based on their podcast. Who would play versions of them? Well, we imagine that this is something else that could be entertaining, if the negotiations go that far.

Between now and the next trailer, we do still think there are other things to be excited about, as well. We’ll do our part to keep our eyes peeled.

Do you think that we’re going to get another Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer?

