SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: A potential rollout

If you did not hear the news that long ago, SEAL Team season 7 recently wrapped production — now, we’re just waiting for a date.

So what is Paramount+ looking to do with the final episodes? A safe bet to make at this point is that the show will return in late summer. Remember that they already have Evil, Criminal Minds, and Mayor of Kingstown over the next month or so and with that, they do not have to rush anything else along. Tulsa King so far is the biggest release they have this fall, but there is room for something more in the August / September range.

No matter when the David Boreanaz series comes back, of course there is more to discuss here when it comes to a possible rollout and what could happen there. Our sentiment, at least at the moment, is that SEAL Team will adhere mostly to what Paramount+ tends to do with most of their shows. With that, we will likely get one or two episodes on premiere night, and then one a week after that leading through the remainder of the season.

As for the reason why this particular streamer tends to steer clear of the binge releases you see at Netflix and other places, it is largely twofold. For starters, weekly releases do keep people subscribed longer, but there is also some value beyond that. In particular, they also would likely want their programming to stay in conversation for long periods of time. If you share all of your episodes immediately, there is a real risk that viewers watch in a week, forget about the show, and then move forward.

Even if SEAL Team is near the end of the run and long-term viewers do not matter as much, it does deserve its time in the spotlight. Here’s to hoping it gets that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on SEAL Team now, including other details about the end of filming

What do you most want to see moving into SEAL Team season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







