Bridgerton season 3 episode 4: After the Penelope, Colin moment…

As we prepare to see Bridgerton season 3 episode 5 on Netflix next month, obviously there is a lot to unravel for Penelope and Colin.

What’s the good news? Well, it seems like Penelope and Colin have gotten to a far more romantic place than we expected within a short period of time! However, there is still no telling if things will work for them long-term. After all, the specter or Lady Whistledown still hovers over Nicola Coughlan’s character, and there is the fact that someone could still spill the beans on it to everyone. Penelope has to tread lightly, but also work in order to balance her own insecurities. Things could get tricky in the second half of the season.

So how will things progress when it comes to all of this? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what showrunner Jess Brownell had to say:

So, the first part is pure rom-com vibes. We build to the carriage moment, and what we’re heading into is a totally different world. Basically, what you still have hanging over this couple is Penelope’s Whistledown secret and the fact that Eloise has no idea that these two have feelings for each other. So there’s going to be a real heightened amount of tension in the back half.

Now, of course we tend to think that Bridgerton is the sort of show that loves its romantic happy endings and by virtue of that, we are in a spot where we are going to see Penelope and Colin movie towards an eventual conclusion that is present. Yet, at the same time there are a number of bumps in the road along the way, and you have to be prepared for that.

In the second half of the season, also prepare for some sort of tease for what season 4 could be. After all, why wouldn’t the show want to get people excited?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on when Bridgerton season 3 will return with new episodes, plus the long-term future

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 3 episode 4?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







