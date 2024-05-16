Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 trailer: Who is Gold Star?

The latest Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 trailer has been revealed over at Paramount+ — so what exactly have we learned?

Well, for starters, let’s kick things off here by noting that there could be more clarity around Gold Star — are we actually talking about an UnSub more than we are some larger organization? From what the new trailer gives away, this is the calling card for a “seasoned” criminal, one who leaves behind gold stars on some of their bullets.

Is this the most dangerous criminal that we’ve seen from the BAU in quite some time? There is an easy argument to be made for that. They are smart, calculated, and it seems like there is really only one person who can shed more light on this situation: Elias Voit, the Big Bad from the first season. Prentiss is going to make it clear almost immediately that she has no real desire to work with this man, and that makes sense — he’s a serial killler! Why would anyone want to reenact The Silence of the Lambs with this man?

Unfortunately, the reality here is that nobody may have a choice. Throughout the season, you are going to have a chance to see how things evolve and/or ratchet up. You also have Agents of SHIELD alum Clark Gregg coming on board here as a prominent voice at the FBI, and someone who seems to be urging for this association with Voit to continue.

(Sidebar: It would be pretty incredible if Gregg ends up being a bad guy and has to go full evil this season.)

You can check out the full trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 over at the link here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

