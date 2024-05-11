Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Clark Gregg on board!

The second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming to Paramount+ next month, and we have another reason to be psyched — Clark Gregg is here!

So, who is the actor going to be playing on the upcoming batch of episodes? Well, let’s just say someone who is in deep at the FBI, and someone who could easily end up being either a friend or foe to the BAU.

According to a new report from TVLine, the former MCU staple and Agents of SHIELD alum is going to appear here as FBI Director Ray Madison, a.k.a. the man responsible for brokering a deal with former Big Bad Elias Voit to ensure that he is a part of a major investigation. The BAU are going to be stuck working in order to utilize Voit in order to get some answers on Gold Star, which is the major mystery that we have entering this upcoming batch of episodes.

Will the show be able to tell a pretty twisted and compelling narrative with Voit at the center? Let’s just say that for now, there are reasonably aplenty for optimism! This is a show that has a pretty good history with creating stories that are effective at sending a chill down your spine. We don’t necessarily think that every episode is going to be putting Elias at the center of the action, but a lot of them will and it is best in order to be prepared for that in advance.

Remember that Gregg is not the only newcomer to the universe coming on board for a major role. You are also going to have a chance to see coming up a stint from Felicity Huffman, playing the ex-wife of the late Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin).

