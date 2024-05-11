Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 teaser highlights new foes

If you have not heard for whatever reason, the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere is coming to Paramount+ next month — and to learn more? Well, we’ve got a brand-new teaser that at least offers up a good reminder of what this show does best: Spooking some of its viewers.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and visit the link here, since that is where you will see a video that intentionally seems to pay homage to The Silence of the Lambs. The biggest thing that is different here? Well, you have Elias Voit more or less taking on the role here of Hannibal Lecter, as the BAU need him in order to solve a particularly big mission. Who exactly is Gold Star? This is a mysterious and dangerous organization, and it is going to take some in the BAU getting a big more creative in their efforts to get to the bottom of things.

Beyond just the return of Zach Gilford’s character, the preview in general offers up a great reminder that at the center of this show is a number of super-creepy characters and reasons to shake in your boots a little bit.

In general, our sentiment is that the second season will continue to offer up a mixture of the standalone cases that you came to love from the original CBS series and then things that are a bit more serialized. Of course, we would love nothing more in the event that we get to see a return of Spencer Reid or some other characters from the original show. However, there is nothing at present that makes us feel 100% confident that this is going to happen.

