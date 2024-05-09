Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: An Aisha Tyler proclamation

We could sit here and tell you that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is going to be something special, but why not have a cast member do it instead? Based on what we are hearing at this point from Tara Lewis herself in Aisha Tyler, you are going to see everything taken up a notch!

How good is the next batch of episodes premiering in June? Well, in a new interview with TV Insider, she proclaims that this is the “best season of television we’ve ever made.”

So what makes this particular season so special? Well, Tyler explains that a lot of it is really the continuation from last season, when the Paramount+ move allowed them to go bigger and experiment a little bit more:

“It’s in the fact that we moved to streaming, and we’re able to be more authentic and more grounded and more gritty… And the show is longer, so we’re able to spend more time in the emotional moments and also in the horror moments. The episodes this season have been extraordinary.”

What do we know at present?

Well, a lot of it is going to start off with the Gold Star mystery. It certainly seems as though Elias Voit has some key information that could help the BAU with this investigation, but there is a huge inherent problem that goes along with that — do you really want to work with him? He’s an enormous threat and the last thing you want to do is strike sort of deal with him.

Of course, we do think there are going to be plenty of cases and sideplots here and there — Gold Star is a way to just set the stage.

What do you think we’re going to be seeing across Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Are there any big surprises you are expecting, or isn’t the whole point of a surprise that you don’t see it coming? Let us know in the comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

