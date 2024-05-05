Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 finale: An early tease?

If you missed some of the most-recent news on the subject, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is coming your way on June 6. Isn’t that so much earlier than expected? The show has been off for a long time and clearly, the folks at Paramount+ don’t want to keep you waiting.

As for what lies ahead this season, the only real scoop we can share is that it’s tied in some way to the mysterious Gold Star organization, a group that could require the assistance of one Elias Voit. Despite him being the Big Bad for most of the first season, the character is now going to be relied upon to a certain extent moving forward as they tried to learn the truth.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

So while we wait for the show to come back, you should go ahead and note that filming is happening right now for the finale! Paget Brewster (Prentiss) shared a selfie on Twitter of herself with her mouth open in shock. Here’s what she had to say as a caption:

Without giving anything away, this is the best selfie I can send you from the set of [Criminal Minds]…

What do we take away from this?

Well, given that season 1 had a pretty gigantic cliffhanger, we do tend to think that there’s a good chance that another one is coming in the near future. When you consider the pretty gigantic (and global) audience that this show has, there’s no reason why this has to end anytime soon. There are always going to be bad guys for the BAU to track down, and we tend to think that in general, there is so much nostalgia baked in to these stories!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Criminal Minds: Evolution right now, including more details on what’s next

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 over at Paramount+?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are so many additional updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







