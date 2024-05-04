Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 spoilers: New details!

Yesterday, you may have heard the glorious news that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is going to be coming up on Thursday, June 6. What more can we say about it now?

Well, we obviously know that the Gold Star cliffhanger is going to be a big deal moving forward on the show — remember that the finale featured some mysterious arrival! (Hopefully, the premiere offers up some more insight on that.) Elias Voit is still going to be important moving forward on the story, but as a Hannibal Lecter sort of asset more so than an UnSub on the run.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

Below, the synopsis gives you a better sense of what exactly Voit is bringing to the table, and all of the danger that could lie ahead:

In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.

In the end, we do think that there’s going to be a healthy mix of stuff moving into the second season of the show. We are probably going to get at least a few stories that are reminiscent of the classic CBS shows, but also ones that are serialized in nature. That’s what we saw in season 1, and we do think that it was a nice evolution (pun intended) from what we saw during the original version.

Related – Get the latest Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 news, including series regulars!

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 next month?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







