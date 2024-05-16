Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week will bring Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 9 on ABC, and of course there are a lot of great things on the way. There are only two episodes to go until the end of the season and from there, the long wait begins until we get around to the fall.

For now, though, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, shall we? Let’s get right into next week’s “I Carry Your Heart,” a story that will be tied in some ways to what Meredith has been up to for the bulk of the season with her research. She could end up making some steps, but there’s also some risk. Even though she may be enormously successful with what it is she does, here is your reminder that everyone has to answer to somebody. For Meredith, she has to answer to Catherine Fox. That is not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 9 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Just as Amelia comes to a realization, Teddy encourages her and Meredith to speed up their Alzheimer’s research over fear of Catherine finding out. Mika finds herself caught in the middle of Link and Jo; meanwhile, Lucas receives bad news.

What is going to happen in the finale?

Well, for now we know that Meredith is going to be a part of it. Also, at the same time there’s going to be some sort of difficult crisis for these characters to take on. Wildfires will be at least one part of the story, and that may set up at least one final crossover-of-sorts with Station 19. Remember, the spin-off here is going to have its series finale next week, and that will certainly lead to tears.

