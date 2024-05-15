Will Trent season 2 finale spoilers: A ‘polarizing’ end?

As many of you out there more than likely know, the Will Trent season 2 finale is coming to ABC in just a matter of days. So, what lies ahead with that? Probably a story that will produce a number of mixed emotions … and isn’t that exactly what you want with a show like this?

Ultimately, the goal of a show like this is to make you feel a number of things, while also still having those crime procedural elements. It isn’t just trying to stick to a formula, though; instead, this is a series that gives you some of what you want, but also finds a way to stir things up a little bit at the same time. That’s a part of what makes it fun!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is at least some of what Erika Christensen had to say about the way the season ends:

“I honestly think it’s going to be very polarizing. I think some people are actually going to love it and feel vindicated and feel very happy about it. But I think a lot of people are going to be very upset.”

Meanwhile, the actress also gave a progress report on the state of things for Will and Angie, which certainly has had a number of ups and downs already:

“I’ll say, if no acts of god intervene, things seem to be going well … I think [where they are now is a] part of growing older and becoming more comfortable with who they are individually. They’ve been working on that, and it’s just nice to see them appreciating each other. Clearly, they know each other better than anybody else, but appreciating each other as who they are now, not who they were when they were kids and when they are trying to figure their lives out. They’ve really figured out so much, and they deserve to have a stable, loving, supportive relationship.”

Will that last? Well, we have to wait and see…

