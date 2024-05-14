Will Trent season 2 episode 10 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

Next week on ABC, Will Trent season 2 episode 10 is going to be here — are you ready to check out an epic, emotional finale?

While we recognize that this has been a pretty short season, the writers have still put their all into it! We imagine that things will be no different with “Do You See the Vision” next week. There are a few different things we can say here, but let’s start off with the official synopsis:

Will, Faith and Angie find themselves embroiled in a series of cases where a similar marker links the murders of several sex offenders. Meanwhile, Angie grapples with an unexpected proposition from Amanda.

Are all of these stories connected? Well, for the time being, this is the sort of thing we are wondering at the moment. It feels like at some point in this episode, you want to do whatever you can to connect some of these stories and deliver a pretty thrilling surprise at the end of it. This is the sort of show that excels with some of that, and we have a hard time thinking that we’re about to see something different.

In general, though, let’s just say that we don’t need the show to force in some sort of surprise simply for the sake of doing so. Just follow the natural path of the story! So much of season 2 for Will in particular has been about him working in order to overcome some of his traumatic past, and we’re not sure that we need to see any significant changes to that now. The performances from your cast are going to be what carries the day, and also has been people excited for another season down the road.

Related – Could we see Sara Linton at some point on Will Trent season 3?

What do you most want to see moving into the Will Trent season 2 finale?

Is a cliffhanger coming? Be sure to share right now in the comments, including what sort of cliffhanger you are expecting! Also, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

