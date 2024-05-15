Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 5/15/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Can the same be said for the two spin-offs in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that we are getting close to the end of the season, but where do things stand tonight?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and do is share the good news — all three of these shows are on tonight! The lineup will start in the familiar 8:00 p.m. Eastern spot, and these episodes are going to be the penultimate ones of the season here. Whatever happens will carry over to the finale on May 22, and that means some big surprises could be ahead.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out all the synopses…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 12, “Get By with a Little Help from My Friends” – 05/15/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : An infection threatens Crockett’s risky liver transplant. Maggie and Charles help a struggling burn unit nurse. Goodwin is forced to make a tough decision about Bert’s future. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 12, “Under Pressure” – 05/15/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Violet risk clashing with Paramedic Chief Robinson after Lennox makes a dangerous decision on a call. Capp and Tony attempt to break a world record. Cruz and Chloe’s marriage problems come to a head. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 12, “Inventory” – 05/15/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Intelligence chases down a lead in the ongoing serial killer investigation as news of the case reaches the public. TV-14

Now, we should mention that Jesse Lee Soffer is directing the Chicago PD episode. That does matter a great deal, especially when you consider that Tracy Spiridakos’ exit is coming in the finale. Since Jesse is already in Chicago, we’d love to imagine that this opens the door for a Jay Halstead appearance … right?

