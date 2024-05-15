Young Sheldon series finale: What is the ‘ultimate gift’?

If you have been watching CBS this week, then you may have seen some various promos for the Young Sheldon series finale with a powerful quote. Within it, Jim Parsons as Older Sheldon notes that something was “the ultimate gift” in a conversation with his wife Amy (Mayim Bialik).

So, what was it? We do think that this is one of the biggest lessons of Sheldon’s life, and something that he may have been trying to learn through telling this story of his past.

Ultimately, if you think back to Sheldon’s stories on The Big Bang Theory and the perspective he had on his family, they were often a punching bag. His father was thought of a joke, and none of them seemingly understood his true self. However, Sheldon also failed to understand them. These are people who loved him, and he may just be starting to understand how important that love truly was. He certainly may understand his father more than he ever did. His Big Bang Theory days were almost adolescence in terms of him still rebelling against everything that he had as a child.

This is going to be an emotional finale, and absolutely there is no doubt about it. However, at the same time we wouldn’t be surprised at all if there are still some moments that we can smile and laugh here and there. This is easily the saddest moment of all the show and yet, the Young Sheldon producers probably do not want us to enter the finale thinking that it is fundamentally a different show than what we’ve seen in the past. It is still a comedy about sticking together and loving one another through thick and thin.

In the end, let’s just be happy that there is a full hour for the writers to get together this final message.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

