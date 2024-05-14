Young Sheldon series finale: Could Iain Armitage be in spin-off?

With the Young Sheldon series finale airing in just a couple of days at CBS, it feels like the right time to ask. Is this the last time that we will be seeing Iain Armitage play the character of Sheldon Cooper?

Obviously, there is reason to think this is possible; however, there is also the spin-off Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which is currently set to air on the network this fall. It is going to be more of a traditional multi-camera sitcom based on what we’ve heard so far, so it would be seeing Iain in a slightly different environment. Yet, the same can be said for Montana Jordan and Emily Osment’s characters.

What we can at least say now is that Armitage is open to a return. Here’s what he had to say to TV Insider:

I’d be honored to. I love playing Sheldon so much.

Personally, we do think that this is something that producers could figure out in some shape or form — Sheldon doesn’t even have to be in the same room as his brother! However, we’d be shocked if it is something that happens early on, since the producers may focus a lot at first on making Georgie and Mandy’s story stand on its own. They will have to be the ones who keep it afloat at the end of the day, so there could be a lot of effort put into that at first. It is the same reason why the show may wait a little while to have either Missy or Mary appear, though it definitely feels like those appearances are also possible.

For now, let’s just make it clear that the Young Sheldon finale will be emotional. How can’t it given George’s death?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

