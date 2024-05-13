Young Sheldon series finale: Jim Parsons, Iain Armitage reflect

This week is proving to be quite an emotional one for fans of both Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory alike. After all, it’s the end of an era. Sure, there is the Georgie – Mandy spin-off coming, but there is no guarantee we ever see Sheldon Cooper on it. This week may be the last time that we see one of the most iconic sitcom characters of the 21st century. It’s a strange thing to think about.

What is also strange is that for a show that is often so funny, there is so much sadness around the upcoming series finale, which will feature the aftermath of George’s death. We knew that it was coming, but that does not make it easier. There still could be moments of hope and humor coming, but some could come courtesy of the older version of Sheldon — which marks the return of Jim Parsons on-screen.

If you head over to the link here, you can see both Parsons and Armitage speak out as a part of a segment on CBS Sunday Morning that is about saying goodbye to their show. Jim mentions that he’s heard from people who say their kids watch Young Sheldon without even knowing about the original show, and there is something very fulfilling about that — it shows that the concept worked on its own. It does also feel so full-circle to see Parsons back speaking about the show, given that his desire to leave The Big Bang Theory after season 12 was one of the reasons why the series concluded.

Now, we venture into another great unknown for this franchise. We know that there is another spin-off supposedly in the works at Max, but it’s been a while since anything new has been said about it. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that it remains in development.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

