Young Sheldon series finale: Show EP on ’emotional’ ending

The Young Sheldon series finale is just a handful of days from airing on CBS, and every single part of this ending is going to be tough. These are characters who we’ve developed a bond with over the years, and the idea of leaving them is far from fun.

Also, add to this the way in which we are leaving them, given that over the course of the final two episodes, you are going to see the funeral for George (Lance Barber). Soon after that, Sheldon heads off to Caltech to start the next phase of his life. You do have to wonder if grief is one of the emotions that informs the family for many years to come. Sheldon leaves as the family is already broken and other than his mom, he actually does not see much of his family during The Big Bang Theory. We did not see an adult Georgie until close to the end. There are a lot of unresolved issues here, and this may be why the older version of Sheldon (the narrator) wanted to reflect as he has throughout the series.

Speaking per Variety, executive producer Steve Hollard makes it clear that every part of this endgame was difficult to get through — and still is:

“The way we brought this show to an end here, it’s emotional … I was emotional doing it. It’s emotional for the characters. It’s emotional watching it back.”

So why end with George’s death? It seems to be twofold. Everyone loved Lance Barber and wanted to continue working with him as long as possible. Also, it was already established in the original canon that Sheldon left for Caltech shortly after his father passed away … and there isn’t much of a show once you get to this point. Of course, you can argue that there are certainly stories to tell after the character is in California, but that’s a completely different show with a different supporting cast.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

