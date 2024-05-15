Gen V season 2 filming begins; premiere date hopes

The same day that The Boys was officially renewed for a season 5, there is also big news to share when it comes to its spin-off.

In a post on Instagram today, cast member Lizze Broadway confirmed that production is now underway on the next batch of episodes. While there is no specific release date (or even an approximate one) out there as of yet, early expectations are that the show will return at some point in mid-to-late 2025.

There are certainly reasons to be excited about Gen V season 2, but it would be foolish for us to ignore the sense of sadness still emanating from the tragic death of Chance Perdomo earlier this year. The producers have already confirmed that they will not recast his character of Andre, which leads to questions about how they will write the character off the show.

When season 1 concluded, Andre was among many of the young supes-in-training (alongside Marie, Emma, and Jordan) who were captured and placed within a mysterious facility. There is a chance that some of them could still be there at the start of season 2, and the intention is for the show to honor Perdomo’s work however they can.

For those who have not heard…

There will be at least two characters from Gen V who are present over in The Boys season 4, as both Sam and Cate are going to make an appearance at least briefly. They were coined the Guardians of Godolkin at the end of the spin-off’s first season, and could find their way into the Vought umbrella where everything is spun and twisted under Homelander’s influence. Odds are, there will still be a chance for them to have their voices heard in season 2, as well.

