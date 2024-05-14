The Boys renewed for season 5 ahead of season 4 premiere

If you had any reason at all to be worried about The Boys’ long-term future, here’s a reminder not to be. Today at their first-ever upfront, the folks at Prime Video revealed that they are bringing the superhero satire back for season 5!

What this means is that the creative team can start to prepare for the new season early and work to ensure that there is not some super-huge wait for the next season. We’ll just have to wait and see when production could kick off here.

Speaking in a statement, here is what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say:

“The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding [privates], though not in that order … The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about.”

Meanwhile, Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, added the following:

“The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season. We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.”

This renewal news comes a good month before the premiere of season 4, and this signals one thing above all else — the powers-that-be are obviously not worried about season 4 viewership. They know that it will be there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

