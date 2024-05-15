Only Murders in the Building season 4: A big Loretta change?

Thanks to the recent teaser for Only Murders in the Building season 4 at Hulu, we’ve got a better sense of a number of stories ahead — plus, all of the different guest stars!

One of the most notable ones for the upcoming batch of episodes is, ironically, someone we knew about already in Meryl Streep, who is coming back as Loretta. She was the breakout star of Death Rattle Dazzle, and we already saw at the end of last season that some offers were starting to pour in.

Now, just how much is her star on the rise? Well, briefly in the teaser you see her in a particularly lavish outfit at what looks to be a party, a sign that she has come a long way from where we saw her in her tiny New York City apartment in season 3. Does this mean that the show is moving forward significantly in time? It’s possible, but that is complicated further by the fact that Sazz Pataki is dead, and that is a case that has to be examined within the relatively near future … right?

Another interesting question worth thinking about right now is the state of the relationship between Loretta and Oliver, which turned out to be one of the most endearing parts of Only Murders in the Building season 3. Sure, there was a period of time where it seemed like she could have murdered Ben Glenroy, but that didn’t happen! Ultimately, she is someone who cares about him on multiple levels and after so many decades of trying to make a career happen, she has finally found her big break.

Now, let’s just hope that the show is able to live up to all of the immense hype that we’ve built up for it in our head. After all, the first three seasons were great — shouldn’t this one be the same?

