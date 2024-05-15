Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 wraps filming!

As many of you may be well-aware at this point, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is going to be premiering on Paramount+ next month. With that, why not celebrate the end of production?

In a new post on Instagram, Kirsten Vangness recently celebrated the end of production, while at the same time thanking everyone who was responsible for making the show into a big success in the first place. This is an extremely dedicated cast and crew who have been around for such a long period of time, they are family. They’ve gone through everything together, including a period of time where it did actually seem like the show was done. Luckily, that has proven to not be the case.

Season 2 is going to be most likely the darkest show that we’ve ever had a chance to see for the franchise, thanks in part to the lack of limitations that comes with being on streaming. The presence of Elias Voit is going to be front and center through a lot of what you see moving forward, as he will be an asset the BAU has to reluctantly work with to better understand the mysterious Gold Star organization.

Among some of the notable new additions to the show this season are Clark Gregg and Felicity Huffman, with the later playing the ex-wife of the late Jason Gideon, played by Mandy Patinkin in the earlier seasons of the show. There could also still be some surprises that the series is currently trying to hide — we are still holding out hope that eventually, we’re going to be able to see some former full-time cast members.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

