Sugar season 1 ratings: Are they charting towards season 2?

With the Sugar season 1 finale coming to Apple TV+ in just a matter of days, isn’t this the perfect time to look again at the ratings?

On paper, you can argue that the Colin Farrell series is doing everything that it can to generate conversation, especially hot on the heels of the huge episode 6 twist that divided a lot of viewers. The producers have already come out and said that they want another season, and that does make us hopeful that there is going to be some sort of cliffhanger or at least a tease ahead.

So how is the show charting? Well, as we’ve noted before, Apple TV+ shows do not release traditional viewership figures, and that alone can create a great deal of ambiguity in these situations. What is clear is that the show, as of this writing, is #2 in their top shows chart, behind only another new original in Dark Matter. It routinely has been in the top five, even ahead often of series like Palm Royale with Kristen Wiig. (Hilariously, Ted Lasso is still a top five show despite ending last year — we’ll still have to see if it is completely gone for good.)

Obviously, a great Sugar season 1 finale is the sort of thing that could bring the series to the next level, and get people even more excited about a possible season 2. This does also feel like the sort of series where in the weeks and months ahead, we’re going to see more people get out there and start to have more active discussions all about it. There are going to be people eager to binge-watch it later just to see what all the buzz is about.

Are you feeling optimistic right now that a Sugar season 2 renewal is going to happen?

