Tracker season 1 finale video: More on Jennifer Morrison’s role

With the Tracker season 1 finale coming to CBS this weekend, of course it makes sense to wonder about Jennifer Morrison’s role! This is a fantastic reunion between her and her one-time This Is Us co-star Justin Hartley, and it is going to be a pretty different role for both of them this time around.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see an extended teaser for the season 1 finale that features Morrison as a grieving mother desperate to locate Katie, her daughter who seems to have gone missing on the water. Did she drown, or is she still out there somewhere? This is a big part of what the finale is looking to resolve at this point! What we know is that a body is pulled out of the water at some point … and it doesn’t seem to be hers.

Given the caliber of actress Morrison is, we do tend to think that her Tracker part is so much more complicated than it at first seems. There could be a dramatic twist somewhere along the way or who knows? This could continue over to the season 2 premiere. If you are this show, the real goal that you have is that you do everything in your power to ensure that people keep watching. If you can do that, mission accomplished.

Kudos to the producers of this show, in general, for finding ways in order to snag so much top-tier talent. Remember here that in addition to Jennifer, the past few episodes have featured the likes of Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles. Who knows what sort of notable names could be brought on board for the next chapter? 100%, this is something that we are already curious about.

