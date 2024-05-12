Tracker season 1 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Enter ‘The Storm’

As you prepare to see Tracker season 1 episode 13 on CBS next week, you’re going to have a finale like no other. Are you ready?

Well, for starters, let’s start things off here by noting that a This Is Us reunion is here! Jennifer Morrison is going to be appearing in here as Lizzy Hawking, someone who has some ties to Colter’s family. Her exact relationship with Justin Hartley’s character remains to be seen, but we hope that there is a chance that Morrison could be appearing down the road. (Remember that the show has already been renewed for a season 2! You don’t have to worry about that.)

Below, you can see the full Tracker season 1 episode 13 synopsis below with more insight on what lies ahead:

“The Storm” – Colter investigates the disappearance of two amateur storm chasers, one of whom is the daughter of an old family friend (guest star Jennifer Morrison), that the local police have written off as an accidental drowning. Colter’s expert tracking skills lead him to uncover the seedy underbelly of a small town resort, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger?

The thing that makes trying to figure this out tricky is quite simple: This is a show in its first season and by virtue of that, there is a great unknown as to how the creative team will want to do things.

Personally, we do tend to think that there’s going to be a chance to get at least something here, mostly due to the fact that this show does have similar vibes to Fire Country and we’ve seen them do some crazy endings over there already.

What do you most want to see moving into the Tracker season 1 finale?

Do you think there is going to be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the road here? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

