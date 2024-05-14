The Veil season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

As you would most likely imagine, there are a number of things to look forward to entering The Veil season 1 episode 5. Where should we start?

Well, for us personally, the most sensible thing to do right now is go ahead and note that the end is almost here! There are only two more episodes to go in the Elisabeth Moss series, and that means that we are going to see both the action and answers taken up a notch! This is the sort of show meant from the start to have a defined beginning, middle, and end, so let’s hope that we’ve got that — and also a conclusion that is satisfying.

For more, go ahead and check out the full The Veil season 1 episode 5 synopsis below (per SpoilerTV):

As the jigsaw puzzle becomes clearer to Imogen (Elisabeth Moss), she takes matters into her own hands. Max (Josh Charles) resorts to drastic measures whilst Emir (Alec Secareanu) puts pressure on Adilah (Yumna Marwan). Written by Steven Knight; directed by Damon Thomas.

Are we gearing up for the end of the series?

At the moment, we have to at least recognize that there is a pretty distinct possibility of this. The show is being billed right now as a limited series and while there is always a chance that a season 2 could still happen, it would take an entirely new story. Also, Moss is going to be pretty darn busy in the near future with The Handmaid’s Tale, and that is yet another thing to keep in mind. This is someone who seems to almost always have a busy schedule, and that is even more so when you consider that she is doing more directing now at the same time.

