The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: May 2024 update

What can we say when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over the course of May? We know that there is a lot still to come within this story. Remember that this is the final season, and we know that the writers and producers are giving it extra time in order to ensure that they nail all aspects of this.

Ultimately, we’d say that it’s best moving through the rest of the month not to have crazy expectations for reveals on the show … let alone a premiere date. After all, you are going to be waiting for a good while here.

In the event you have not heard yet for whatever reason, the series has yet to start production, and the plan there is for things to start up at some point this summer. This pretty much negates that you will see a premiere this year; the best-case scenario is that a date gets announced at some point in December or January.

While Elisabeth Moss was recently on a promotional tour for her new show The Veil, she was not able to share all that much on what lies ahead. Because this is the final season, we do believe that it is going to be harder than ever to get a lot of information in advance. We don’t tend to think that there will be a lot of new cast members, but there could be at least a few unexpected twists. After all, if you are Hulu, isn’t it your goal at this point to find a way to take some people by surprise? Shouldn’t you also try to give at least some hope? Since the follow-up story The Testaments is in development, we’re sure that not everyone gets a happy conclusion to their story … but we hope that it is not aggressively grim, either.

