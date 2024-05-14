Deal or No Deal Island finale: Is Howie Mandel the Banker?

Tonight on the Deal or No Deal Island finale, the NBC show finally answered a long-simmering question: Was Howie Mandel the Banker?

For most of the season, we’ve seen the producers tease the identity of this oh-so-mysterious final foe and in all honesty, it’s been hard to imagine them as anyone other than the show’s original host. Whoever it was had to have some familiarity with the franchise in order for it to make sense, but this was not the same Howie who was the supportive host back in the day. Banker Howie was more of Evil Howie, someone meant to tempt and trick the final contestant — in this case Jordan.

We don’t think many viewers out there are going to be altogether shocked to see Howie on the show in some form — in the end, doesn’t it feel right? He is one of the reasons why the original show was such a hit! Now, here is one of the bigger questions — is he going to be turning up in the finale every season? Everyone knows who he is now and because of that, there is no real surprise moving forward.

The thing that we were the most curious about is whether or not anyone on the cast would be shocked to see Howie turn up at the final temple — and the answer seemed to be no. Instead, it was more excitement. Everyone seemed to be fully on board with the shenanigans of Howie as the Banker, and we do think that even Howie himself was totally game to just ham it up and have the most fun possible taking on this role. Why wouldn’t he, all things considered?

(The funniest thing here is that all that work for the final case was really just one spot on the board.)

