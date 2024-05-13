Deal or No Deal Island season 2 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following tonight’s finale, when are we going to have a chance to see a Deal or No Deal Island season 2 arrive over at NBC?

Well, the first order of business here is reminding you, rather simply, that the Joe Manganiello-hosted reality show is coming back for more. It has been casting for weeks now, and an official renewal was recently greenlit.

Now when it comes to a possible premiere date for season 2, it is worth noting that the series is not on the network’s fall schedule — not that this is an enormous surprise. It appears instead that the plan is to save it for midseason, where it could premiere anywhere from January through March. Some of that will be tied to the performance of other shows this fall, in addition to what NBC’s needs turn out to be. This is one of those series that serves as a great stopgap on the schedule, given that it could perform reasonably well no matter where it ends up being placed.

Now, what could we see in a potential season 2? Let’s just say that some of it comes down to finding another great cast of contestants, and it is worth wondering if producers are going to cast any reality TV stars after the Boston Rob experiment. It turned out to be super-smart for them from a ratings standpoint, though it did also make it so that a lot of other contestants failed to get a ton of air time. (Rob and Aron were, by far, the most popular contestants this season.) We should also note that this season also had former Deal or No Deal model Claudia Jordan, so Rob was not the only celebrity.

Regardless of who is cast, let’s just hope that the show itself is as fun as it was this time around — even if the gameplay was occasionally tough to follow.

What do you most want to see moving into a Deal or No Deal Island season 2?

Do you want some other twists and turns into the game, or specific cast member you want to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







