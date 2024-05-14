The Voice 25: Maddi Jane mixes up Tate McRae’s ‘Greedy’

If there is one person on The Voice 25 who deserves the credit for taking a big risk, it has to be Maddi Jane for her take on “Greedy.”

After all, what she chose to do here is something that is often not that embraced on singing shows: Taking on big-time pop number (this time by Tate McRae) in the hopes of showing some musical versatility that could go beyond the show.

Here is where things get tricky: This was probably the highest degree of difficulty for any performance on the air time, whether it be the high notes, the choreography, and having the proper style in order to sell the song. There is a reason why a lot of modern pop music is not often done on a show like this. Maddi’s effort was 100% there and we loved the energy; the vocals didn’t always hit.

When you consider the audience for the show, we do recognize that there’s certainly a chance that she gets eliminated after this. People on The Voice often respond to ballads and songs that have been around for several years. Just when you think about the words “singing competition,” straightforward vocals without all the production often gets rewarded.

In the end, this is perhaps the most curious performance of the night in terms of how America will respond. It wasn’t perfect, but it also took a lot of guts and there’s something to be said for that.

Who is the favorite to win?

Well, that’s felt pretty clear for the past couple of weeks: It’s Nathan Chester. This is one of the most clear frontrunners we’ve had in a while and if he doesn’t pull this out, it would be an epic disappointment.

Related – Be sure to see who the coaches are for The Voice season 26!

What do you think about Maddi Jane taking on “Greedy” on The Voice 25 tonight?

Do you think this gets her a spot in the next round or not? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







