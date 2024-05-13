The Voice season 26: Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble join

NBC has announced the coaches for the upcoming The Voice season 26, and it may be fair to say that they are set up for success!

If you are this show, one of the things that you really should be working to do is find some talent with potential to go viral. That’s what makes the choice of Snoop Dogg as a coach rather smart. You’ve got a big-time personality here with decades’ worth of experience in the music business, and he’s someone with instant name recognition and natural curiosity around him. Meanwhile, you are also adding in here Michael Buble, known for having one of the best voices out there in the entire world. Neither one of them has been a coach before, and we do think it’s smart to have a real diversity of genres, as well, behind the scenes.

We thought that this current season with Reba McEntire plus Dan + Shay was a little too country-heavy. It is nice to see that shifting. Reba will still be around for season 26, and she will be joined this time around by the return of Gwen Stefani. Gwen will be the only person on this panel with a previous win on The Voice, unless of course Reba manages to pull one out this season. It is still too early in the process right now for us to know exactly what is going to happen here.

At the end of the day, though, we recognize fully that the coaches can only do so much! The real people who are going to sell this show are the singers, and we have to hope that casting manages to get together a group of people who are worthy talents.

Related – Be sure to get some more recent coverage right now of The Voice

What do you think about Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble joining The Voice for season 26?

Do you think either will help the show dramatically? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







