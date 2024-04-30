The Voice 25: Who advanced to live shows from Team Chance?

Tonight’s episode of The Voice 25 playoffs served as a great chance for Chance the Rapper to make more decisions about his team. He’s got a lot of really incredible talents on his group, but what spoke to him?

Of course, the challenge that comes with picking people for the live shows is two-fold. You want to pick people who you believe in but, at the same time, also people you can see America believing in when you get around to the live shows. This is a pretty delicate balancing act at times.

The one person from Chance’s team we felt to be a lock going into the results was Maddi Jane, mostly because she’s already got a reasonable following and showed a ton of versatility — something that we know Chance always loves. Serenity Arce also felt like a solid bet, mostly because she feels like she’s got some future pop-star vibes that could come out with the right training. Let’s put it this way — don’t we need a few more big stars here and there to come from this show? Kyle Schuesler was solid, but he was also one of those performers we had to wonder about in terms of them standing out.

At the end of the episode, Chance had to name the three artists who advance, and he started off with Serenity — wasn’t it nice to see that he had the same faith in her that we do? Meanwhile, for the second pick he opted to go with Maddi. Another move that was hardly a shock. Nadège was the last artist, and we felt like that was a pleasant surprise! This is a great team — we just have to see now how they fare moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

