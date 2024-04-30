The Voice 25 results: Who advanced to live shows, Team Reba?

Tonight on The Voice 25, the remaining members of Team Reba took part in the Playoffs — so who ended up moving forward?

We recognized that there would be some controversial choices over the course of the night here, largely because that is always going to be the case with this show. Even with that in mind, we really tend to think that some of Reba’s decisions were more about philosophy more than anything else. She can keep someone in Josh Sanders who was forgettable, but country artists do tend to do well. Meanwhile, Justin & Jeremy were bursting with energy and had great harmonies … but are they her style of music? Jackie Romeo had one of the most ambitious vocals of the night in “The Story,” but there was no guarantee that this would be enough.

All of this was before we even got to L. Rodgers, who was as strong a vocalist as anyone this season — and that is without even getting to Asher HaVon and his take on “Titanium.” In terms of diversity of talent, Reba has one of the best groups we’ve seen on this show in a good while.

Now, let’s get to the results. Asher was the first person Reba picked which, vocally, is not too much of a surprise. With the right song, he could slay in the next round. Josh was her second pick, which does make sense for the country crowd. Of course, this meant that we were going to lose either Jackie or L., and either one of those would be a major dagger in the heart. L. ended up getting the final spot, and that meant that Jackie was out along with Justin & Jeremy.

Reba thinks that she has the team to beat … so will that be the case?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

