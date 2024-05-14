1923 season 2 premiere date: A potential Paramount+ schedule

1923 season 2 is going to be coming to Paramount+ eventually — that much is 100% certain at this point. What is the mystery? Well, that is more about finding the right way and time in which to air it.

Obviously, the first order of business here is understandably going to be making sure that the rest of the episodes are filmed and ready to go, and that is a process that will take a reasonable amount of time. Then, of course you have post-production and while that process is ongoing, we do tend to think a lot of discussions will be had! A part of it will be about premiere dates, and another part will be about how these episodes kick off. Are you getting one a week, or will they air in bunches instead?

Well, based on what we have seen historically with Paramount+, we tend to think that there are two options that could be employed with 1923 season 2. One of them is that you get the first two episodes at once; the other, meanwhile, is that you get one a week for the entirety of the show. We still think a premiere date is likely to be either in late 2024 or early 2025.

Ultimately, the reason why we think a once-a-week model is most likely here is that you want to have a chance to stretch this show out — also, it does not need to do some sort of two-episode premiere in order to ensure that viewers are hooked! Odds are, most people already are after watching the first season, and that is without even throwing in the Yellowstone part of it, where the prequel will likely start off either during season 5 or shortly after.

