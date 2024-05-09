1923 season 2 premiere date: Even more ambiguity?

For everyone who is excited to see 1923 season 2, we would love to sit here and say that there is some clarity on the future. Sure, we know that another season is happening, and that is not going to change.

When it comes to filming, however, everything remains up in the air. Originally, the idea was for cameras to roll last summer, but that was pushed back amidst some of the industry strikes. This is a show that faces challenges when it comes to filming in the winter, so that was off the table. So where do things stand now?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Well, let’s just say that everything remains as vague as humanly possible. According to a report from TVLine, the official word is that production will start “later this year.” We still want to hope that it is this summer but clearly, everyone involved is invested in keeping things under wraps.

The big premiere date challenge

Well, it’s quite simple — is there any hope that the show still comes back in 2024? The longer we wait until a production date is revealed, the more unlikely it is that we aren’t getting Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren back until early 2025.

Now that we’ve said that, we would remind you of this for a moment — 1923 is one of those shows that does not have an extremely long post-production window and can be turned around pretty fast. This could make December possible, but unlike when season 1 premiered, there may be less pressure for Paramount+ to air it alongside the fifth season of Yellowstone for cross-promotion purposes. At this point, don’t they know that people are going to be watching? It feels that way, as season 1 was fantastic and built momentum over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923 season 2 right away

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







