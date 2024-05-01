1923 season 2 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us now entering May 2024, what exactly does that mean when it comes to a 1923 season 2 premiere date over at Paramount+?

At this point, we do not think we have to tell you what the anticipation is for the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren show. The first season was a runaway success and yet, it wrapped up more than a year ago. What’s been the holdup? Well, it is a wide array of different things. First and foremost, consider the fact that the industry strikes of last year pushed a number of things back. Then, remember that Taylor Sheridan is going to balancing out this show with also the end of Yellowstone — also throw in here the fact that Ford has been working on the next season of Shrinking as of late.

When you consider all of the different things that there are happening at the moment, it is easy to say that alas, we will be waiting for a good while longer for 1923 to come back. There’s almost a zero-percent chance we get an exact premiere date this May, though there’s at least a chance that a few more things about an approximate one are shared before too long.

Do we have any projections for the time being? Well, let’s just say that December or January feels like a potential start date when you think about how season 1 was buoyed in part by Yellowstone, and we tend to think that Paramount+ will want something similar for the prequel. All early indications are that production is going to be starting over the summer so in theory, there’s a chance that episodes are going to be ready by this point. At the very least, that’s what we hope.

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2 over on Paramount+?

When do you think the show is actually going to air? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

