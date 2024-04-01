1923 season 2: New filming start date reportedly revealed

We know that there have been questions about a 1923 season 2 for a long time, and for good reason. After all, the first season wrapped more than a year ago.

Well, this is where we can come out with at least a tiny bit of good news here — we finally have a sense as to when season 2 will get underway! If you remember, originally there were some plans for the second season to start filming this past summer, but that was interrupted due to the industry strikes and because of that, we’ve been waiting to learn more of what’s ahead. Thankfully, we have a better sense of it now.

Per a recent report from Deadline — one mentioning Brandon Sklenar’s casting in another project — we actually learn that 1923 is going to be starting up season 2 when we get around to the summer. That feels right given that Yellowstone season 5 is starting most likely in May. It gives executive producer Taylor Sheridan a chance to scale out these two big shows, and it honestly feels a little bit similar to what the shows did a couple of years ago.

If you remember the end of season 1, you’ll be aware that Skleanar had a huge story there as Spencer and Alexandra found themselves split up in a pretty heartbreaking way. A big part of the next season could be about whether or not these two characters could reunite, but then also what the future holds for the ranch itself after everything that Cara and Jacob have gone through. Sure, we know that it will eventually make it okay, as we know from watching Yellowstone so many years ago. There is still, however, a lot of work that needs to be done to get us from point A to point B.

