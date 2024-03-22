1923 season 2 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

What are the chances that we will learn something more about 1923 season 2 between now and the end of the spring? No doubt, this show is greatly anticipated. The question is just when it is actually going to have a chance to arrive on Paramount+.

We know that this is something that we’ve said for a good while now, but it certainly remains true: Patience is a virtue. This is a series that has been off the air for over a year now, and it will probably remain that way through at least the fall, if not longer. There is very little evidence that production has begun for the show, in part because Montana needs to have the right weather in order for production to work there. Also, Harrison Ford has been working on another series as of late in Shrinking over on Apple TV+.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

If there is any good news to share now regarding a season 2 here, it’s that the odds feel reasonably high that we are going to learn more about the series fairly soon — at least form a filming point of view. Given that production for Yellowstone is going to start later this spring, it is reasonable to think something similar is going to happen here.

In general, don’t be shocked if we are eventually building towards a schedule for 1923 that is fairly similar to what we got for Yellowstone so many years ago. If you remember, the flagship show premiered in November and a good month or so later, there is a chance to see the prequel. This feels logical, but it is also possible that we’re stuck waiting until January or February 2025. Either way, we tend to think that a premiere date will be announced at some point this fall and until then, we are simply stuck waiting.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923 now right now, including more discussion on filming

What are you most excited to check out moving into 1923 season 2, no matter when it airs?

Do you think we’re going to learn about a premiere date soon? Share now in the attached comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







