1923 season 2 premiere date: Is there a holdup?

Just as there is reason for excitement regarding Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network, the same goes for 1923 season 2 on Paramount+. The big mystery is when you are actually going to have an opportunity to actually see it!

So is there some sort of reason for the extremely long wait we’re dealing with right now? After all, the industry strikes have already reached their end, and we like to at least hope that Taylor Sheridan has already come up with much of the story.

Ultimately, we do think the reason why we’re stuck waiting for a lot of news right now is twofold.

1. Weather – While not all of 1923 shoots in Montana, significant chunks of it do. By virtue of that, it has to actually be hospitable for some of the ranch-related content that is needed! Much like Yellowstone itself, there is a certain window of time that works for filming — and the rest is too much of a logistical nightmare.

2. Cast availability – This is also an issue in its own way, especially when you think about Harrison Ford currently filming the latest season of Shrinking. He can’t be in two places at once! Then again, we tend to think these schedules were arranged far in advance so that he could do one show before the other.

A lot of this, in the end, is a part of a larger plan; that may just be hard to see from the outside looking in.

How all of this impacts the premiere date…

Personally, it is still our belief that there is still a chance we see the series premiere in December, similar to the window that we saw in season 1. Some of it will come down to filming dates for sure, but then the other part of the equation is rather simple: What does Paramount+ actually want? Even when the episodes are ready to go, they will be in control of whatever happens. They could easily decide that the show is better off coming on the air in early 2025.

