The Amazing Race 36 finale video: Who is making final three?

Tomorrow night, The Amazing Race 36 finale is going to arrive — so who is going to win the whole thing? On paper, it may be easy to predict. Ricky & Cesar are, at least statistically, the most-dominant team in the history of the show leading up to this point. Yet, every leg is a chance to start over, and they will still have some more challenges coming up.

First and foremost, they and the other remaining teams have to make it to the Final Four Pit Stop in Wilson’s Bar, a tucked-away place in the Dominican Republic that you need to follow multiple stems in order to visit.

If you head over here, you can see a sneak peek for what lies ahead in which host Phil Keoghan details the path to the pit stop — and from there, you see Rod & Leticia do whatever they can to make it there. On paper, it’s a little weird that this is the preview CBS is handing out, since it strongly implies that these two are one of the three teams who make it to the finale. Then again, could they get lost? It’s not the craziest thing in the world to imagine.

Of course, regardless of how they finish we would’ve guessed that Rod & Leticia made it to the final three. While they have not been as dominant as Ricky & Cesar, we would say that they’ve been probably the second-strongest team for most of the season. They have proven to be a strong team, and they may be our personal favorites of those remaining — not only are they good at the race, but they’re thoroughly entertaining!

If these two teams do make it to the end, it becomes a showdown between Juan & Shane and then Amber & Vinny as to which team makes it to the finale. Of the two,

