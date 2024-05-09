The Amazing Race episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Who will win?

Are you ready to see The Amazing Race 36 episode 10 next week? We hope so, given that the final four teams are facing off in the finale!

However, this is a rather atypical finale in a lot of ways. You are actually going to see two legs within an hour and a half, which serves as a reminder that final legs can be rather short — also, these legs were originally shot to be 60 minutes each so editing them down a little bit probably was not all that difficult.

To get a few more details now about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full The Amazing Race 36 episode 10 synopsis below:

“The Longest Minute of Your Life” – In the penultimate leg, the final four teams compete for the chance to make the final three and one racer receives the surprise of a lifetime after their elimination. Then, in the final leg, the remaining three teams get schooled in American history, and after eight countries, 14 cities and 11,711 miles, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the 36th season finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 15 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

No matter who wins, they will certainly deserve it given the challenges that come with this show. Do we wish we saw even more continents and countries? Absolutely, but at the same time we’ve gotten a chance to see some settings this year that we’ve never seen on the Race before.

Who is the favorite?

Obviously, Ricky & Cesar could have this in the bag. The only major threat we see is Rod & Leticia, who seem to have a great relationship and resolve conflict well. At some point, we keep thinking Vinny & Amber will implode.

Who are you rooting for to win The Amazing Race 36 on CBS?

What sort of challenges do you want to see in the final legs? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

