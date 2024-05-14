9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 spoilers: A three-part premiere!

Just like with the flagship show, let’s just say that 9-1-1: Lone Star likes to go big with some of its premieres. The start of season 5 will be no exception to that.

After all, consider that we are going to see almost from the get-go an epic story themed around a train derailment. It will take place over the course of three episodes, and there could be a lot of big challenges for all of the 126. Given that this show has no qualms throwing people into danger, we’ll see that again here.

Speaking about what excited him about the premiere event to TV Insider, here is what star Rob Lowe had to say:

Well, just the scale and spectacle of the train derailment and the arduousness of shooting it. I mean, I love it. I find it really challenging. I love the challenge of it, but it is a brutal, backbreaking grind and I’m like, “Yeah, I can do that. Let’s go. I turn 60, let’s f—-ng go.” Do you know what I mean? I get off on it, and so the more painful, the crawling, the smoke, the carnage, it’s really fun. And it’s not for everybody. I mean, believe me, I know plenty of actors who are like, “I’m not doing that.” But I love the results of it. I love how big it looks. It looks like a movie. Yeah, I think people are going to be blown away.

Isn’t this what you want for a show entering its fifth season? We do tend to think that after a long wait between seasons, Lone Star needs to get off on an especially dramatic note to reel people back in. With this tease in mind, we are pretty darn hopeful that they will.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1: Lone Star, including a timeslot discussion

What do you most want to see moving into the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







