9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere date window revealed (finally)

We more than recognize that the wait for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 has been long. Yet, we’re nearing the end!

Today, the folks at Fox revealed that the spin-off is going to be airing Monday nights this fall at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will be joined by new series Rescue: Hi-Surf. It is incredibly unusual that it is going to be airing on a different network than the flagship, which moved over to ABC and has already been renewed for a season 8. Because these shows are airing in different places now, we do tend to think it is pretty darn unlikely that we are going to be seeing the shows cross over with each other. Trying to make the scheduling work here would also be impossible.

As for why we were stuck waiting so long to see 9-1-1: Lone Star back at all, the industry strikes last year played a big role, as did Fox’s own programming decisions. They clearly decided that they would rather have a larger season for the 2024-25 season than something put together at the last minute for this spring.

Now, of course the big challenge they will have here is reminding everyone what happened on the most recent season of the show, due largely to the fact that it’s been so long since the series was on the air. We do tend to think that in terms of style and action, there is not going to be too many differences from the first four seasons — expect more daring recues, mixed of course with stories designed for us to get to know a lot of the characters better.

Do we wonder if Lone Star could eventually move to ABC, as well? Sure, but that’s not something to be concerned about right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news moving into 9-1-1 right now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







