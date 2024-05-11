9-1-1 season 7 episode 8 spoilers: Bobby’s painful ‘Step Nine’ story

Just from the promo alone for 9-1-1 season 7 episode 8, you could probably assume that there are hard stories ahead for Bobby. “Step Nine” is going to be a significant story for him both in terms of resolving a dangerous story in his present, but also better understanding the events in his past.

After all, Amir is someone who was involved in the apartment fire from so many years ago, and ever since it happened, he has held on to a lot of that anger. If there is any way that Peter Krause’s character can make amends for what happens, he better find a way to do it quickly. (We certainly understand why Malcolm-Jamal Warner was cast in this part, since he is exceptional at playing this sort of intense character.)

To get a few more details now on the story ahead, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1 season 7 episode 8 synopsis below:

After a victim of the apartment fire that changed Bobby’s life resurfaces, he searches to make amends. Driven by his need to right past wrongs, Bobby delves deep into memories of his childhood, unearthing moments from his fractured past.

Will there be closure within this episode?

We certainly hope so, mostly because Bobby is not one of those characters who really needs more pain and honestly, it’s hard to even know what good would come from that. Why make him suffer further? We’re always thrilled to see Krause get this sort of material, though, especially since Bobby looking further into his past is going to be exactly what allows him to better understand who he is today.

