9-1-1 season 7: Ryan Guzman on Buck, Eddie future

As we prepare to look more towards the remainder of 9-1-1 season 7, why not have a larger talk about Buck and Eddie’s future?

We are certainly well-aware of the fact that the ‘shipping of these two characters has been out there for the bulk of the series’ run and honestly, we don’t see that going anywhere in the near future. Buck realizing his bisexuality is a significant jumping-off point for himself, and of course, we understand the idea that something more could come from that.

However, there is nothing that can be rushed here, especially since Eddie has not expressed anything similar in regards to his own sexuality as of yet. The most important thing, at present, is allowing him the opportunity to be there for his best friend. That is something that Ryan Guzman himself articulated further in a new interview with TV Insider:

“We just got to the point where Buck is having this own personal growth of himself, so it’s like baby steps towards anything and if anything … So I think with all the love that we’ve gotten and all the ideas of Eddie and Buck being together, the truth of the matter is right now that we need to live in this space and showcase this so the world can see that this is how you handle this situation.”

Now, of course there is always a chance that something changes in regards to these characters, especially when you remember that there is another season on the way! There are no spoilers out there from that as of yet, so let’s cross the bridge of the long-term future when we get around to it, shall we?

Related – Be sure to get some other discussions right now when it comes to 9-1-1 and what else to expect

Is there anything that you especially want to see when it comes to Buck and Eddie’s future on 9-1-1 season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







