Doctor Who season 14 episode 3 promo: Ruby’s rescue

As we prepare to see Doctor Who season 14 episode 3, absolutely we are prepared for something completely different!

After all, consider how much fun episode 2 proved to be for the most part. Sure, there were a few scary moments with the Maestro midway through, but we concluded with an epic musical number and a lot of great stuff scattered throughout!

Now that we’ve said all of this, episode 3 could be peril straight from the start for The Doctor. Based on the promo that aired following episode 2, “Boom” will begin with Ncuti Gatwa’s character and Ruby Sunday traveling to a war-torn era. There, The Doctor could accidentally step on a landmine and until there is a proper solution, he is frozen in place. The idea of the character’s mortality is an interesting one, given that he does have a rebirth-of-sorts every single time he regenerates. However, there is a difference between that and the idea of death itself — that is terrifying, especially since The Doctor is a constant.

Does this landmine mean that the onus falls on Ruby to save the day? On paper, it certainly does feel that way and for Millie Gibson as an actress, absolutely this is her opportunity to really shine with some dramatic material. Given that Ruby is still so young, it will be hard for her to adapt to this sort of situation. Yet, we do think she’s forged a bond with The Doctor in a short amount of time and this is a chance for her to put her best foot forward and really help.

For us as a viewer, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing The Doctor emerge through this … but what will the consequences be? That’s still worth consideration.

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 14 episode 3?

