Bridgerton season 3 finale spoilers: An epic Ball & more

For those of you who love Bridgerton when it is at its biggest and boldest, there is a lot to like towards the end of the season! In particular, the final episodes are where some of the biggest stuff is going to take place.

Speaking on the Shondaland red carpet event for the Netflix series today, executive producer / director Tom Verica (who helmed some of the final episodes this season) noted that the end of the season is naturally when some of the biggest stuff is going to take place. He also indicated that there are multiple Balls that are happening throughout the season, and there is one in his episodes that is especially noteworthy. The biggest tease he had? Let’s just say that he did some reaction shots for something / someone who may not have been in the room with the cast on the day.

What does that mean? Well, the funny thing is that we’ll have to wait until part two of Bridgerton season 3 next month to find out! (The first part is streaming later this week.)

Meanwhile, fellow EP Shonda Rhimes noted that there is a lot of “joy” in this season, especially since so much of it is about watching Penelope and Colin’s story. This is the show really working in order to display the friends-to-lovers relationship in the best form possible, and we do tend to think that this is going to be a really fun batch of episodes. Sure, there is a good chance that things will be dramatic and/or steamy at times, but because we know these two characters well already, there is a chance to explore a somewhat different tone.

Everyone, at least for now, continues to be quiet about the main focus of Bridgerton season 4 … but we do tend to think we’ll learn more there in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

