Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: Stars on Colin, Penelope challenges

As so many of you may be aware at this point, there are great things ahead on Bridgerton season 3! This upcoming batch of episodes serves as a great opportunity to learn more about Penelope and Colin, and perhaps even see sides to the two of them that have not been explored fully in the past.

Through much of the first two seasons, a lot of the story for these two characters (played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton) was watching her admire him from afar. However, things are changing! She is discovering a new-found sense of confidence within herself. Not only that, but Colin is coming to learn more of what it’s like to be the pursuer rather than the one being pursued.

In speaking about this further to TVLine, Luke Newton notes that it was an extremely fun challenge for himself to take on a new dynamic this season — he’s absolutely been eager to support his character, but he’s also been frustrated at him for failing to see what was in front of him this whole time. It is clear that there are some real feelings that Penelope has for him but unless he acts, he may lose her and he’s realizing how in love he truly might be.

Just from reading this premise alone, you can probably guess that there are a lot of romantic-comedy elements that will stand out this season and of course, we support that fully! A big part of what makes a show like this so fun are all the opportunities to escape into these characters and explore how they will react in a number of different situations. This is certainly not something that we want to see go away anytime soon.

