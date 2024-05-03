Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: Penelope’s transformation

As you get yourselves prepared to see Bridgerton season 3 over on Netflix, there is absolutely great stuff coming! Are you ready?

If you have read or seen almost anything about the Netflix show over the past year, then you know already what a certain part of the focus is going to be here. To be specific, we are talking here about the state of things when Penelope and Colin. This relationship will be front and center, and it could turn very romantic in due time. However, a part of the challenge here will be about Penelope learning to find the self-confidence to see herself as worthy. It is one of the more relatable stories that Bridgerton has presented to people out there, and it was certainly something that Nicola Coughlan was happy to highlight.

For more on this, just take a look at what the actress had to say in an interview with Tudum:

“She can’t compute that a man would look at her that way because she so doesn’t see herself that way … [Working past that] is a really important part of her process. The dynamic between her and Colin flips because she’s just had him on this pedestal.”

When this dynamic flips, that could kick-start the next exciting part of the story — in order for this romance to work, after all, Penelope needs to feel wanted and sought-after, and that could especially come after Colin, ironically, works to help her find an ideal partner. The right person may have been in front of him the entire time! This is a classic trope in a lot of romantic comedies and yet, at the same time it remains wonderful to watch when executed in the right spots.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

